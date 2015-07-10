By Edward Taylor
| UNTERGRUPPENBACH, GERMANY, July 10
UNTERGRUPPENBACH, GERMANY, July 10 Robert Bosch
sees the rapid growth of automated driving assistance
systems garnering it 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in annual
sales by 2016, a senior executive told reporters on Friday.
The German auto parts supplier, which notched up group sales
of 48.9 billion euros in 2014, has already said the shift
towards more fuel-efficient, safer cars has helped it sell more
of its driver assistance systems such as radar and video
sensors, but has not put a figure on the expected sales.
Last year Bosch sold more than 50 million surround sensors
for driver assistance systems and has 2,000 engineers working on
refining these technologies, up 700 on two years ago.
If legal and insurance questions can be clarified, cars
could be driving themselves on motorways by 2020, Dirk Hoheisel,
member of the board of management at Bosch, said, joining a
widespread industry view that the technology could start being
widely applied in five years' time.
Across the industry, the increasing availability and falling
costs of software, processors and cameras is allowing automakers
to develop new safety functions which teach cars semi-autonomous
functions such as automated braking to avoid accidents.
The emergence of self-driving and connected cars has also
made software a key component in future cars, opening the market
to the likes of Google Inc and shaking up the
relationship between traditional carmakers and parts suppliers.
Google said earlier this month it had begun testing
self-driving cars in Austin, Texas, expanding efforts to gather
information on how the prototypes interact with traffic, road
conditions and people.
Hoheisel said on Friday Bosch had helped Google in its
development of self-driving cars, supplying the powertrain and
sensors for the vehicle.
The Stuttgart-based company, whose customers also include
BMW and Tesla, said the number of radar and
video sensors sold doubled in 2014 and will do so again in 2015.
By 2016 Bosch expects to make its 10 millionth radar sensor, the
company said.
Bosch's radar, video and ultrasonic sensors help cars
monitor their surroundings and provide signals to help perform
functions like following the car ahead in slow-moving traffic,
or automatically braking if the car in front slows down.
Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas estimate global sales of
semi-automated vehicles to reach 8.7 million by 2020, rising to
22.7 million by 2025.
($1 = 0.8973 euros)
(Editing by David Holmes)