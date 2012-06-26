Hudson's Bay makes takeover approach to Macy's - WSJ
Feb 3 Canadian department store operator Hudson's Bay Co has made a takeover approach to U.S. department store chain Macy's Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.
BRUSSELS, June 26 Germany's Robert Bosch GmbH gained EU approval on Tuesday to purchase the car service business of U.S. manufacturer SPX Corp for $1.15 billion.
SPX is selling the unit to focus on its fast-growing flow technology business. The acquisition will boost world No. 1 car parts maker Bosch's presence in the North American diagnostics business.
The European Commission, which acts as competition regulator in the European Union, said it did not see any major competition concerns as a result of the deal, confirming a Reuters report on Monday.
"The Commission's investigation found that a number of credible competitors would remain active in the markets concerned after the proposed transaction," the EU executive said in a statement. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)
* Apple Hospitality Reit acquires courtyard by Marriott fort worth historic stockyards