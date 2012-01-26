BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Q4 EPS $0.30 vs est $0.31
* Q4 revenue up 14 pct
* Cost of services up 11 pct
Jan 26 Staffing firm Robert Half International Inc's posted lower-than-expected fourth-quarter results, hurt by higher cost of services.
For the October-December quarter, net income rose to $42.6 million, or 30 cents per share, from $24.8 million, or 17 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue rose about 14 percent to $973.5 million. Direct cost of services rose about 11 percent to $586.2 million.
Analysts, on an average, had expected earnings of 31 cents a share, on revenue of $986.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Menlo Park, California-based company closed at $29.76 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.