April 24 Staffing company Robert Half International Inc said it expects a strong second-quarter profit on improved permanent placement revenue.

The company said it expects to earn 32 cents to 37 cents per share on revenue of $1.01 billion to $1.06 billion in the second quarter.

"For the first three weeks of April, revenue for our permanent placement division was up 35 percent on a same-day constant currency basis, compared with the same period last year," the company's Chief Financial Officer Keith Waddell said on a post-earnings call.

Analysts, on average, were expecting second-quarter earnings of 32 cents on revenue of $1.03 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Robert Half, which competes with Manpower Inc and Kforce Inc, provides specialized professional consulting and staffing services through its Protiviti and The Creative Group units.

For the first quarter, the company posted better-than-expected results, helped by strong demand for its specialized staffing and consulting services.

January-March net income rose to $48.3 million, or 34 cents per share, from $26.7 million, or 18 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose nearly 15.7 percent to $1.02 billion.

Analysts had expected earnings of 28 cents per share on revenue of $989.9 million.

Shares of the Menlo Park, California-based company closed at $28.84 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They have gained 44 percent of their value since hitting a two-year low of $20.06 in September 2011. (Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)