Jan 6 Robert Sarver:

* Robert Sarver confirms that he has made an approach to board of rifc with a view to explore possibility of purchasing entire issued share capital of company

* Robert Sarver is the US financier and majority owner of National Basketball Association franchise Phoenix Suns

* Has already provided proof of funds to Rangers board