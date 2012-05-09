(Corrects to clarify that Stiller's Krispy Kreme stock sale
happened before he was removed from his position at Green
Mountain. Also clarifies that Stiller's removal took place on
Tuesday)
May 9 Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc's
former chairman Robert Stiller sold his stake in Krispy
Kreme Doughnuts Inc on Monday, a regulatory filing
showed.
The sale comes to light a day after Stiller was removed from
his position at Green Mountain for selling his shares in the
company at a time when trading by insiders was prohibited.
Stiller, who was Krispy Kreme's second largest shareholder,
sold about 8.1 million shares in the doughnut chain, according
to a regulatory filing. His stake was valued at about $51.4
million based on the stock's closing price on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, Stiller was removed as Green Mountain chairman
for selling his shares to cover margin calls, following a near
50 percent drop in Green Mountain's stock price since it
reported disastrous quarterly results last week.
A margin call occurs when investors, who borrow money from
banks or brokerages using their stock holdings as collateral,
sell off shares to repay loans after the value of those holdings
falls beyond a threshold.
Stiller had also sold 1 million of Green Mountain's shares
in February and most recently cut his holding in the company to
roughly 6 percent.
Green Mountain's lead director William Davis was also
demoted as he sold 400,000 shares last Friday and another
148,000 shares on Monday to cover margin calls.
Krispy Kreme shares rose 3 percent on Thursday afternoon on
the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)