Jan 8 Robert Walters Plc :
* Q4 net fee income 49.7 mln stg
* Net fee income growth, in constant currency, across all the
group's Regions
* UK continued to perform strongly increasing net fee income by
18 pct with our
regional businesses
* Australian market conditions remain challenging
* Strength of sterling relative to the Australian dollar has
significantly
impacted results
* Group headcount stands at 2,307 (31 December 2012: 2,233).
* Group traded in line with expectations with net fee income
for the year of
199.2 mln stg
* Confident that our business is well positioned to benefit
from a sustained
recovery - CEO
