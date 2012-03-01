* FY pretax profit up 15 pct to 15.1 mln stg
* Final dividend up 5 pct to 3.68P per share
* Says well positioned to meet challenges ahead
* Net fees: Europe up 29 pct, Asia Pacific up 23 pct, UK up
3 pct
LONDON, March 1 British recruitment firm
Robert Walters posted a 15 percent rise in 2011 profit
as net fees grew across turbulent markets, and said it was well
placed for the challenges ahead.
The white-collar recruiter, which places people in
accountancy, banking, IT and marketing jobs, said on Thursday
pretax profit for the year was 15.1 million pounds ($24.12
million), up from 13.1 million in 2010, as net fees grew across
its markets in Europe, Asia Pacific and Britain.
That was in line with consensus provided by five analysts
polled by Reuters.
"I am particularly pleased with the group's strong
performance in a year which has seen more than its fair share of
economic turbulence," Chief Executive Robert Walters said.
The recruitment sector has seen a steady slide in growth in
the past year as global economic uncertainty and tough austerity
measures have weighed on the confidence of clients to hire and
candidates to move jobs.
The firm reiterated comments made last month that while much
of Europe and beyond is hampered by budget cuts and stagnant
economies it would chase markets offering strong growth
opportunities like Asia Pacific and Germany. Rivals Michael Page
and Hays have both shared similar sentiments
this year.
Robert Walters said Asia Pacific, which now accounts for
over half of net fees, saw 23 percent growth underpinned by
strong markets in Australia and China, while in Europe France
and Germany performed well against a backdrop of euro zone
uncertainty to help deliver 29 percent growth.
In the UK, fees were up 3 percent as hiring activity in the
financial services sector faced job cuts and low hiring rates.
The group, which makes 74 percent of its income overseas and
operates in 23 countries, upped its full-year dividend 5 percent
to 3.68 pence. Shares in the firm closed at 229.25 pence on
Wednesday, valuing the business at around 170 million pounds.
($1 = 0.6260 British pounds)
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by James Davey)