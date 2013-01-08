LONDON Jan 8 Recruitment firm Robert Walters said on Tuesday it expected to meet its 2012 targets after posting a 2 percent increase in fourth-quarter net fee income driven by growth in Asia Pacific and Britain.

The white-collar hiring agency, which places people in accountancy, banking and administration jobs, reported a 3 percent increase in net fee income in Asia Pacific and 4 percent growth in Britain. Europe was down 4 percent.

"Management will continue to use its experience of trading through cycles to maintain a stable course in a difficult economic climate and grow our business for the long term," Chief Executive Robert Walters said.

"The market is still challenging and there is yet to be an indication that the situation will improve in 2013, but we will continue to selectively invest in areas which will enable us to build our market position."

Group net fee income for the fourth quarter was 47.4 million pounds ($76.2 million).

The group said it had cut its headcount in response to the continued uncertainty, and would continue to adapt to the tough conditions. It will publish its final results on Feb. 26.