* Q4 group gross profit 46.4 mln stg vs 40.6 mln stg

* Group net fee income for the year up 18 pct to 183.6 mln stg

* Expects satisfactory outcome for 2011, cautious on 2012 (Adds details)

LONDON, Jan 6 British recruitment firm Robert Walters posted an 18 percent rise in net fees for 2011 and said that it entered this year with caution as tough economic conditions and weak candidate confidence weigh on the sector.

The white-collar recruiter, which places people in accountancy, banking, IT and administration jobs, said on Friday that net fee income, also known as gross profit, for the year to December 31 was 183.6 million pounds ($284.20 million).

Stagnant economic growth and cuts to budgets and staff headcounts across Europe and beyond have slowed many recruitment markets around the world. As such, people are less confident to move jobs, leaving recruiters looking to regions such as Asia Pacific to drive growth.

"We will run the business as we have in previous times of economic uncertainty, through sensible cost management and long term investment in those markets offering strong growth opportunities," Chief Executive Robert Walters said in a statement, adding that he expected a "satisfactory outcome for 2011 as a whole".

Fourth-quarter gross profit was up 14 percent to 46.4 million pounds, helped by a 16 percent net fee rise in the Asia Pacific region and a 24 percent rise in Europe led by France and Germany.

Robert Walters, which makes 74 percent of its income overseas, said that market conditions in Britain remained difficult, echoing comments from rivals including Michael Page and Hays.

For the year just ended, analysts on average are expecting a group pretax profit of 16 million pounds according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares in the firm closed at 163 pence on Thursday, down 50 percent on a year ago, valuing the business at around 124 million pounds.

($1 = 0.6460 British pounds) (Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Rhys Jones)