* Q2 gross profit 47.6 mln stg vs 49.2 mln stg a year ago

* Says stable Q2 performance against deteriorating market

* Banking slowdown impacting Asia-Pacific, Europe

* Shares fall over 6 pct (Adds details, quotes, shares)

By Neil Maidment

LONDON, July 5 British recruitment firm Robert Walters posted a 3 percent drop in second-quarter profit as a banking sector slowdown put the brakes on its core Asia-Pacific market.

Its shares fell 6.1 percent to 196.25 pence in mid-morning trading on Thursday, although the group said it was gaining market share and diversifying away from banking.

"Whilst the recruitment world is difficult, it is OK. We are hanging in there and we are building market share slowly and confidently ... We are quite comfortable with the world in its chaos," Chief Executive Robert Walters told Reuters.

The white-collar recruiter, which places people in accountancy, banking, IT and administration jobs, said net fee income - also known as gross profit - dropped to 47.6 million pounds ($74.2 million) for the quarter ended June 30, led by a 5 percent fall in Asia-Pacific fees.

The figure was up on a first-quarter profit of 44.7 million but down 3 percent on a strong performance in the same period in 2011.

Investec analyst Robert Morton retained his 'buy' rating on the stock but reduced his full-year pretax profit forecast to 8 million pounds from 10.5 million pounds.

"Although trading conditions deteriorated in the second quarter, the group generated gross profits close to those achieved in the comparable period last year. We believe that recovery and longer term structural growth prospects remain intact," wrote Morton.

Robert Walters, which makes three quarters of its net fees overseas with half coming from the Asia-Pacific region, said it was aiming to diversify parts of the business away from a banking sector cutting jobs and struggling with increased regulation and tough trading conditions.

Fees in Europe declined by 5 percent in the period as euro zone turbulence took its toll on client confidence to hire or move jobs, while the UK remained flat.

"All the banking and financial services centres have been impacted hugely by the events of the last three or four years and it's eroded a lot of our core businesses. We've had to amend and adapt," Walters said.

"We are not surprised with the drop in Asia-Pacific, we are quite comfortable that those numbers will recover, not necessarily because banking is going to recover but because the business is more diversified than it was a couple of years ago. We are still extremely bullish about Asia-Pacific."

The group, which operates in 23 countries and opened new offices in the UK, Australia and Brazil in the period, said it would continue to invest in expansion but would not say if it expected to enter any new countries this year.

($1 = 0.6419 British pounds) (Editing by Mark Potter)