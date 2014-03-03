March 3 White-collar staffing company Robert Walters Plc reported a 6 percent rise in full-year profit, helped by a tentative economic recovery in continental Europe and Britain.

Robert Walters, which recruits for a range of industries including engineering, legal, marketing and banking, said the first two months of 2014 had been encouraging and that it would deliver profit in line with current market expectations.

Net fee income, or gross profit - a key performance indicator for recruitment companies - rose to 199.2 million pounds ($333.8 million) for the year ended Dec. 31, from 188.4 million pounds a year earlier. Revenue rose 5 percent to 597.7 million pounds.