March 3 White-collar staffing company Robert
Walters Plc reported a 6 percent rise in full-year
profit, helped by a tentative economic recovery in continental
Europe and Britain.
Robert Walters, which recruits for a range of industries
including engineering, legal, marketing and banking, said the
first two months of 2014 had been encouraging and that it would
deliver profit in line with current market expectations.
Net fee income, or gross profit - a key performance
indicator for recruitment companies - rose to 199.2 million
pounds ($333.8 million) for the year ended Dec. 31, from 188.4
million pounds a year earlier. Revenue rose 5 percent to 597.7
million pounds.