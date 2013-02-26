Feb 26 Recruitment company Robert Walters Plc
reported a 3 percent rise in its full-year gross profit,
driven by revenue growth in Asia-Pacific and its move away from
hiring for the struggling banking sector.
Robert Walters said its net fee income, or gross profit,
rose to 188.4 million pounds in the year ended Dec. 31 from
183.4 million pounds a year earlier.
Revenue rose 7.5 percent to 567.8 million pounds. In
Asia-Pacific it jumped 14 percent to 280.6 million pounds,
making up 49 percent of revenue, up from 47 percent in the
previous year.
The company's overall headcount rose 9 percent but it cut
its financial services team by 18 percent, reflecting a sharp
contraction in hiring in financial markets.
In Britain, net fee income increased 5.7 percent, as the
country's labour market has proven surprisingly resilient over
the past year. It inched up less than a percent in the
Asia-Pacific region.
Shares of the company closed at 200.75 pence on the London
Stock Exchange on Monday.