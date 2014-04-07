April 7 White-collar recruiter Robert Walters
Plc reported a 3 percent rise in first-quarter gross
profit on strong hiring demand in international markets, but a
strong pound partly hurt the results.
The staffing company, which places workers in engineering,
legal, marketing and banking jobs, said on Monday it continued
to trade in line with current market
expectations.
Gross profit or net fee income - a relevant performance
indicator for recruitment companies - rose to 48.1 million
pounds ($79.8 million)in the three months ended March 31 from
46.6 million pounds a year earlier.
At constant currency, the recruiter's gross profit grew 11
percent, helped by buoyancy in markets such as the United
States, Brazil, South Africa and Dubai.
London-listed Robert Walters's shares closed at 334.62 pence
on Friday.
($1 = 0.6028 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)