UPDATE 4-Airbus seeks new European help over A400M costs
* Requests new talks with European buyers to ease cash problems
LONDON Oct 4 Robert Walters Plc : * Q3 group net fee income up 1 percent to 48.5 million STG * Asia pacific gross profit down 5 percent to 24.1 million STG * Asia pacific continues to be impacted by weakness in the financial services
sector * Says group trading in line with expectations
* Requests new talks with European buyers to ease cash problems
LONDON, Feb 22 Anglo-Dutch consumer goods group Unilever said it was reviewing its options to increase shareholder value, just days after it swiftly rejected a surprise $143 billion takeover bid from Kraft Heinz.
* Requests new talks with European buyers to ease cash problems