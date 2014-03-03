March 3 Robert Walters Plc :
* FY profit before taxation rises 30 percent to 10.1 million
STG
* FY revenue rises 5 percent to 597.7 million STG
* Gross profit (net fee income) rises 6 percent to 199.2
million STG
* Total dividend per share rises 5 percent to 5.4 pence
* Net fee income growth in constant currency across all Regions
* London financial services activities more muted; robust
performance in France
and benelux, strong growth across S.Africa and U.S.
* Sees definite signs of recovery in some markets, but others
including major
markets such as Australia & France remain challenging -CEO
* Well positioned to continue to deliver enhanced profitability
in line with
current market expectations-CEO
* Trading