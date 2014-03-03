March 3 Robert Walters Plc : * FY profit before taxation rises 30 percent to 10.1 million STG * FY revenue rises 5 percent to 597.7 million STG * Gross profit (net fee income) rises 6 percent to 199.2 million STG * Total dividend per share rises 5 percent to 5.4 pence * Net fee income growth in constant currency across all Regions * London financial services activities more muted; robust performance in France

and benelux, strong growth across S.Africa and U.S. * Sees definite signs of recovery in some markets, but others including major

markets such as Australia & France remain challenging -CEO * Well positioned to continue to deliver enhanced profitability in line with

current market expectations-CEO * Trading