Oct 25 Staffing firm Robert Half International Inc's posted better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by higher demand for its professional services .

"We saw broad-based demand for our professional services throughout the third quarter, resulting in double-digit year-over-year revenue growth rates..." Chief Executive Harold Messmer said in a statement.

For the July-September quarter, net income rose to $44.2 million, or 31 cents per share, from $20.6 million, or 14 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 20 percent to $984.7 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 28 cents a share, on revenue of $970 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Menlo Park, California-based company closed at $25.27 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)