LONDON May 20 Robin Gibb, who with his brothers Barry and Maurice formed the disco-era hit machine the Bee Gees, has died aged 62, his official website said on Sunday.

The singer had been battling colon and liver cancer.

"The family of Robin Gibb, of the Bee Gees, announce with great sadness that Robin passed away today following his long battle with cancer and intestinal surgery," a statement posted on his official website said.

"The family have asked that their privacy is respected at this very difficult time."

The Bee Gees achieved superstardom in the 1960s and 1970s with a string of catchy love ballads and disco hits including "Stayin' Alive", "How Deep Is Your Love" and "Night Fever".

The band achieved album sales of up to 200 million copies, putting them in the same league as the likes of the Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd.