(Refiles to correct date)

Oct 24 The Philippines' Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc has priced its initial public offering at 58 pesos, near the lower end of an indicative range, to raise as much as $650 million in the country's biggest IPO, underwriter UBS said on Thursday.

The pricing comes after the value of its planned listing was cut by at least a fifth because of weak market conditions.

The final price compares to an indicative range of 55 pesos to 66 pesos, down from a previously indicated maximum of 86.64 pesos per share.

The IPO attracted a total of 135 investors mostly in Asia, with the international tranche 4.5 times oversubscribed, said UBS Philippines Managing Director Lauro Baja.

(Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Ryan Woo)