Summary:

** Industrials lead among European companies on revenue beats

** With half of Q1 results released, over 80 pct of firms beat revenue expectations

** CAC 40 at 9.5-year high, DAX sets new record, after French debate

** Leonardo tops STOXX 600, strong Q1 margin boosts shares

** Ferrari revs up to new record high as investors cheer earnings

** Austrian engineering firm Andritz jumps as order intake improves

** Veolia leads French gains, at six-month high after results

** Ladbrokes falls as UK gamblers place fewer bets (Reporting by Helen Reid)