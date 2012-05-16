* Certified stocks steadily diminish

* World coffee demand growth centres on robustas

By Sarah McFarlane

LONDON, May 16 Robusta coffee is outperforming other commodities, hitting an eight-month high on Wednesday, as dealers noted strong demand and diminishing certified stocks underpinned prices.

A sell-off in commodities took the CRB commodities index to a 19-month low this week, but robustas, mainly used for instant coffee, have remained resilient, hitting fresh multi-month highs.

"I definitely believe demand has ramped up," said Keith Flury, commodities analyst at Rabobank.

"It's a view by some in the market that demand has been underestimated and the amount of supply isn't sufficient in Europe to meet the demand and in order to boost that supply we need to see higher prices to draw out beans from origin."

Dealers also noted the growing fund long position in London, as speculators bet on higher prices.

"The funds have got longer and longer over the last few weeks, it's no surprise the market continues to move higher," said a London-based broker.

According to exchange data, speculators increased a net long in robusta coffee by 2,664 lots to 10,874 lots in the week to May 8.

"The recent rally has been based on technical signals," said the broker, adding that with Vietnam selling drying up at the end of their crop, there's less resistance to a move higher.

Vietnam, the world's top producer of robusta coffee, saw historically high exports in February and March, with most of the coffee going directly to roasters to meet demand, rather than being stored in warehouses.

At the same time, exchange certified robusta stocks have been diminishing.

Certified coffee stocks held in NYSE Liffe nominated warehouses have been falling steadily since mid 2011, totalling 172,530 tonnes as of April 30, from 181,730 tonnes on April 16, exchange data showed.

Traders said Singapore-listed commodities trade house Noble Group Limited took up the majority of the delivery against Liffe's March contract.

Noble was not immediately available to comment on the March delivery.

According to exchange data, the March contract had 155,590 tonnes of certified robusta stocks delivered against it, over three quarters of the total available certified stocks.

In Noble's results last week it said that its coffee division almost tripled volume and revenue was up 77 percent in the first quarter, compared to the same period last year, due to an increase in demand for robusta coffee.

The company declined to give further detail on its coffee division results.

"They took a view on the market and have been very aggressive in marketing the certifieds," said a London-based broker.

ROBUSTA THIRST

Last week brokerage Marex Spectron said high demand for ready mixed sachets of robusta coffee, milk powder and sugar in Asia, known as three-in-one sachets, is underpinning global coffee demand growth.

The firm noted a small shift in demand between varieties, estimated at 1 million 60-kg bags, away from premium arabicas into robustas, due to consumers in mature markets including Europe and North America trading down to drink cheaper coffee at home.

In 2011, ICE arabica coffee prices rallied to a 34-year high, supported by several consecutive below-average crops from Colombia, the world's top producer of high quality coffee.

However, as roasters have adapted their blends, prices are no longer as sensitive to Colombian production data.

Benchmark ICE arabica coffee futures traded near a 20-month low on Wednesday, with July up 0.7 cent or 0.4 percent at $1.7910 per lb at 1109 GMT. Meanwhile July robusta coffee futures were up $26 or 1.2 percent at $2,195 a tonne, after hitting an eight-month high of $2,199 earlier in the session.

Earlier this month Colombian coffee growers said the country's mid-crop coffee harvest may be so weak this year, crippled in recent years by torrential rains, that total 2012 output could be dragged to a four decade low.

"Colombia is talking about having a crop of 7 million bags and the market is ignoring it. That just shows the world doesn't need Colombia's arabicas like they used to say two years ago," said Kona Haque, commodities analyst at Macquarie Bank.

"Either they're (roasters) well covered or they're happy to shift to lower priced origins." (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane; Editing by Mike Nesbit)