ZURICH, June 10 Roche said it received breakthrough therapy designation from the U.S. health regulator for its Actemra treatment in systemic sclerosis.

The Basel-based drugmaker said it will present new data from two studies on the drug in patients with early rheumatoid arthritis and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis at a rheumatism conference in Rome this week. (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)