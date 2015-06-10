BRIEF-LabGenomics receives patent
* Says it received patent on March 24, for inspection method and system for chromosome abnormality
ZURICH, June 10 Roche said it received breakthrough therapy designation from the U.S. health regulator for its Actemra treatment in systemic sclerosis.
The Basel-based drugmaker said it will present new data from two studies on the drug in patients with early rheumatoid arthritis and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis at a rheumatism conference in Rome this week. (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Says it received patent on March 24, for inspection method and system for chromosome abnormality
WASHINGTON, March 25 U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Friday acknowledged the unthinkable for a Republican leader: he could not deliver the votes to repeal and replace Obamacare, even though he and his fellow Republicans had vowed to do so for seven years.