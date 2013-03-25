BRIEF-Avadel Pharmaceuticals reports Q4 EPS $0.11
* Avadel Pharmaceuticals reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
ZURICH, March 25 Roche Holding AG's Japanese subsidiary Chugai said on Monday that Japanese health regulators have approved a new formulation of its rheumatoid arthritis drug Actemra.
Japanese regulators have approved a subcutaneous forumulation of Actemra which shortens the delivery time of the drug compared to an intravenous formulation and can be administered at home.
Actemra was first lauched with intravenous formulation in Japan for Castleman's disease and was later approved for rheumatoid arthritis.
Roche has also submitted the subcutaneous formulation for approval in the United States and Europe, where Actemra is approved for use in rheumatoid arthritis patients who are either intolerant to or have failed to respond to other medicines to treat inflammation.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)
* Avadel Pharmaceuticals reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Dr. Sven Rohmann, CEO and chairman of company, will be stepping down from his position as chief executive officer
* Innoviva files preliminary proxy materials for 2017 annual meeting