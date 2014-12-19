ZURICH Dec 19 Swiss pharma group Roche said it would discontinue a late-stage study of investigational anti-amyloid medicine in pre-dementia Alzheimer's disease, following a pre-planned futility analysis and recommendation by the independent Data Monitoring Committee.

The company also said a late-stage study in people with previously untreated advanced HER2-positive breast cancer showed three of its treatments helped people live without their disease worsening, meeting its non-inferiority endpoint.

However, the two treatment arms containing Kadcyla did not significantly improve progression-free survival compared to the third one, with Herceptin and chemotherapy, Roche said. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Gopakumar Warrierr)