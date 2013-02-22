BRIEF-Ibio appoints James Mullaney as CFO
* On March 1, co appointed James P. Mullaney to serve as chief financial officer of company, replacing Mark Giannone
Feb 22 U.S. health regulators said on Friday they have approved a new drug made by Roche Holding AG for some patients with late-stage metastatic breast cancer who have failed other therapies.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it approved Kadcyla, also known as ado-trastuzumab emtansine, for patients whose cancer cells contain increased amounts of a protein known as HER2.
The drug's label will carry a boxed warning, the most serious possible, of the drug's potential to cause liver and heart toxicity and death. The drug can also cause life-threatening birth defects.
In clinical trials, patients who took the drug, known during its development process as T-DM1, survived an average of 30.9 months, compared with 25.1 months in the control group.
* Weatherford appoints Mark McCollum as president, CEO and director
* Weyerhaeuser Co says on track to achieve $125 million run-rate merger cost synergy target by 2017 Q1