BRIEF-Access Bio lowers conversion price of second series bonds to 5,732 won/share
* Says it lowers conversion price of second series bonds to 5,732 won/share from 6,905 won/share
ZURICH, Sept 1 Swiss drug maker Roche Holding AG said on Thursday its cancer immunotherapy Tecentriq (atezolizumab) had helped people, diagnosed with a specific type of lung cancer, live significantly longer compared with chemotherapy in a Phase III study.
"These results add to the growing body of evidence that supports the role of Tecentriq as a potential new treatment for specific types of advanced non-small cell lung cancer," said Chief Medical Officer Sandra Horning. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Jan 31 Access Bio Inc : * Says it receives patent about chromatographic assay system * Says patent number is 12/241,583 Source text in Korean: https://goo.gl/kcI1y8 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.