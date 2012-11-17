BRIEF-Harbin Gloria Pharma's preliminary 2016 net profit up 10.6 pct
ZURICH Nov 17 Swiss drugmaker Roche's cancer drug Avastin failed to make a statistically significant difference to survival rates of patients with a common form of brain cancer in a late-stage study, the company said on Saturday.
The Phase III AVAglio study presented at the Society for Neuro-Oncology congress in Washington on Saturday showed Avastin, combined with radiation and chemotherapy, reduced the risk of cancer worsening or death, the Basel-based drugmaker said in a news release.
But the drug did not reach statistical significance in overall survival, a key data point. Further data are expected next year, Roche said.
"The interim results for overall survival (OS), the other co-primary endpoint, did not reach statistical significance," the company said in the statement.
Earlier data from the study published in August showed Avastin significantly extended progression-free survival of people with an aggressive form of brain cancer.
Avastin is Roche's third-biggest seller and is approved to treat several types of cancer, including breast, kidney, colorectal and ovarian cancers. (Reporting by Katharina Bart and Caroline Copley; editing by Jason Webb)
