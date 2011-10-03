(Corrects fourth paragraph to reflect that it was advisers to
* Pulls coverage of Avastin for breast cancer
* Blue Shield of Calif. has 3.3 mln members
* FDA commissioner still reviewing Avastin
Oct 2 Health insurer Blue Shield of California
has decided not to pay for Roche Holding's ROG.VX drug
Avastin to treat breast cancer after U.S. health advisers said
it was not safe or clinically beneficial.
Blue Shield of California, an insurer with around 3.3
million members, said in a notice posted on its website that
the drug would no longer be covered as a treatment for
metastatic breast cancer beginning October 17. It said
exceptions may be considered on a case-by-case basis.
Roche was not immediately available for comment.
Advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in June
unanimously rejected use of Avastin for breast cancer.
Their vote endorsed an FDA move in December to revoke its
approval of Avastin for breast cancer. FDA Commissioner
Margaret Hamburg is due to make a final decision later.
Without FDA approval, other insurers and government health
programs likely will stop covering the $8,000-a-month drug.
Avastin won U.S. clearance for the disease in 2008 based on a
study showing the drug stalled breast cancer growth by 5.5
months more when used in combination with standard
chemotherapy. As part of an accelerated approval, the FDA
required Roche to run follow-up studies. [nN1E75P03C]
Later studies found only a one- to three-month delay in
breast cancer growth. None of the studies showed Avastin
extended the lives of patients with advanced breast cancer.
Some patients also had severe side effects, including holes
in the stomach and intestines, severe bleeding and blood clots.
The company says the incidence of these serious side effects
was just under 3 percent greater for those taking Avastin.
