* Nearly half would prescribe drug in some instances
* FDA commissioner has yet to make final decision
By Andrew M. Seaman
NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters Health) - An international survey
of cancer doctors shows that many question U.S. health
advisers' 2010 rejection of Roche Holding's ROG.VX drug
Avastin to treat advanced breast cancer.
The small survey, published in the journal Cancer, shows
that almost half of the respondents would continue to use the
drug under certain circumstances regardless of the final
decision from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. (For the
full results, see: bit.ly/vIOclz)
"The controversy surrounding the FDA's decision on possibly
withdrawing bevacizumab (Avastin's generic name) from its
indication for use among women with (metastatic breast cancer)
was felt across the globe," said Dr. Shaheenah Dawood, the
survey's lead author, in an e-mail to Reuters Health.
Once thought to slow advanced, or metastatic, breast cancer
by almost six months, more recent studies show Avastin only
slowed the disease by two to three months.
The new numbers coupled with side effects, including ulcers
in the stomach and intestines as well as blood clots, led an
independent panel to reaffirm the FDA's proposal in June.
FDA Commissioner Margaret Hamburg has yet to finalize the
decision, but some insurers have already decided to stop paying
for the $8,000-a-month drug.
Others, including the federal Centers for Medicare and
Medicaid Services, have said they will continue to cover the
drug regardless of the FDA's decision.
Avastin's use for lung, kidney and brain cancers has not
been challenged.
Dawood, of Dubai Hospital in United Arab Emirates, and her
colleagues sent the survey to about 3,000 cancer doctors. Only
564 responded, limiting how representative the new findings
are.
More than four out of 10 doctors said they would continue
to use the drug under certain circumstances even if the FDA
rejected it, and eight percent said, "of course I will use
it."
A fifth of the respondents said they would not use the drug
at all, and nine percent said they would be reluctant to use
it.
"In the ideal world, I would like the ability to prescribe
Avastin for my patients," said Dr. Eric Winer, director of the
Breast Oncology Center at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in
Boston. "However, I don't think this is a huge travesty if it's
not available."
Winer has cut back on using Avastin in his own center, but
said he did it independently of the FDA's proposal.
"Like the panel, we were paying attention to the data
coming out from other clinical trials," Winer told Reuters
Health.
Although the FDA does not consider cost in its decisions,
78 percent of respondents thought it did. Even more thought the
FDA's decision might open the door to the evaluation of other
drugs.
The survey was conducted through the United Arab Emirates
Cancer Congress. Dawood received honoraria from Roche,
Avastin's manufacturer, but she said it was not connected to
the survey.