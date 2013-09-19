NEW YORK, Sept 19 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceuticals, a drugmaker that specializes in treating rare diseases, jumped almost 10 percent on Thursday in pre-market trading after DealReporter said that Roche Holding AG is lining up $15 billion in debt financing for an acquisition of the company.

Swiss drugmaker Roche may have to pay $95 to $105 a share for Novato, California-based BioMarin, according to the report, which cited people familiar with the situation. A $95 a share bid would value the company at about $13.5 billion. The company's market cap was $10.86 billion as of market close Wednesday and its shares closed at $77.51.

UBS is leading the financing for Roche, indicating that it will lend $5 billion for the takeover, according to the report. Citigroup is advising Roche, while JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs Group Inc may assist in the financing, according to DealReporter.

In July, Roche Holding AG was seeking financing for a potential bid for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, another drugmaker that treats rare diseases, sources told Reuters at the time.

But the Swiss group's head of pharmaceuticals told Reuters in an interview last week that treating ultra-rare diseases was a distinct business from Roche's current area of expertise, in comments that may cast doubts on its interest in the field. [ID: nL5N0H72KJ] (Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Marguerita Choy)