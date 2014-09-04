ZURICH, Sept 4 Roche said on Thursday that Arthur Levinson had resigned from its board of directors with immediate effect, in order to avoid any conflict of interest, given his role as chief executive at Calico.

"We regret Art's decision but at the same time understand his reasons," Roche Chairman Christoph Franz said in a statement.

Calico, a new company set up by Google Inc, develops technologies to tackle health issues related to aging. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)