BRIEF-Bausch + Lomb and Nicox announce PDUFA date for novel glaucoma candidate latanoprostene bunod
ZURICH, Sept 4 Roche said on Thursday that Arthur Levinson had resigned from its board of directors with immediate effect, in order to avoid any conflict of interest, given his role as chief executive at Calico.
"We regret Art's decision but at the same time understand his reasons," Roche Chairman Christoph Franz said in a statement.
Calico, a new company set up by Google Inc, develops technologies to tackle health issues related to aging. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Ocular Therapeutix- Bradford Smith notified on March 20 of his resignation from his position as CFO of company, effective march 31, 2017 - sec filing
* HCA Holdings Inc - unit entered into joinder agreement to refinance existing senior secured term b-6 loan credit facility maturing on march 18, 2023