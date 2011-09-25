* Study: Roche's Boniva as good as radiotherapy for pain
* Secondary bone tumour pain a key problem in prostate
cancer
* Potential for drug's use in breast, other cancers -
researchers
By Kate Kelland
STOCKHOLM, Sept 25 Roche's bone
strengthening drug Boniva is as good for pain relief as single
dose radiotherapy in patients whose prostate cancer has spread
to their bones, according to data from a late-stage trial
released on Sunday.
Trial investigators said the level side effects of Boniva --
known generically as ibandronate (IB) -- were also comparable
with radiotherapy, suggesting it could offer an alternative
option for advanced cancer patients suffering pain.
Bone metastases, or secondary tumours in the bone, are
common in many advanced cancers and "are a serious problem for
men with prostate cancer," said Peter Hoskin a professor
clinical oncology at University College, London, who presented
the data at the European Multidisciplinary Cancer Congress
(EMCC) in Stockholm on Sunday.
"We found that using IB was as good as single dose
radiotherapy in controlling pain," he said.
Boniva is one of a class of osteoporosis drugs known as
bisphosphonates, which work by sticking to calcium and binding
to it. Others in the same class include Novartis's
Zometa and Merck's Fosamax.
They prevent bone loss by inhibiting the activity of cells
that break down bone, called osteoclasts.
For the late stage, or Phase III, trial, researchers gave
470 patients with painful secondary tumours in the bone either a
single dose of radiation or an intravenous infusion of Boniva.
Patients reported their main site of pain when they began
the trial, and then again at four, eight, 12, 26 and 52 weeks
after treatment.
Those who had not responded to the first treatment at four
weeks crossed over to the alternative therapy and received their
second treatment no later than week eight.
Pain levels were measured at four and 12 weeks by analysing
how many painkillers patients were needing to take, and by
scoring their reported pain levels using two standard methods
called the WHO pain ladder and the Mercadante method.
"Although there were more patients in the IB group with
worse Mercadante scores at four weeks who needed re-treatment,
at six and 12 months, there was no long-term difference in pain
relief between the two groups," Hoskin said
The median survival of the four groups was 11.8 months for
those on radiotherapy only, 11.4 months for those on the Roche
drug only, 12.7 months for those on radiotherapy then Boniva,
and 16.8 months for those on Boniva and then radiotherapy.
But Hoskin said it was too early to draw any conclusions
from these data about the drug's relative impact on survival in
this group of patients.
"We hope to analyse these survival differences further in
the hope that it can give us... pointers as to how and whether
we should use a combination of treatments," he said. "Currently
we are unsure about the optimal timing and scheduling of
treatment for these patients."
For now Hoskin said Boniva, which is also sold under the
brand name Bonviva, would be addition to the arsenal of other
possible treatments for cancer pain and could potentially be
useful in other types of the diseases such as breast cancer,
where secondary bone tumours are also common.
(Editing by John Stonestreet)