ZURICH Feb 27 Roche said on Friday
that European regulators had recommended approval of its drug
Avastin in combination with chemotherapy as a treatment for
women with an advanced form of cancer of the cervix.
Avastin, which is already approved in Europe to treat
advanced stages of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, non-small
cell lung cancer, kidney cancer and ovarian cancer, was the
Basel-based drugmaker's biggest seller last year with sales of
6.42 billion Swiss francs ($6.76 billion).
($1 = 0.9504 Swiss francs)
(Reporting By Zurich Slot; Editing by David Goodman)