By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Sept 5 Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG
believes the threat from so-called biosimilar copies of
its cancer drugs has been pushed back as companies developing
the cut-price biotech medicines face development hurdles.
David Loew, the firm's marketing head, said on Wednesday
that he did not now expect any biosimilar versions of Roche's
blockbuster antibody drug Rituxan, one of the first to face such
competition, before the first quarter of 2015.
That is later than many analysts have forecast, since the
drug loses patent protection in Europe at the end of 2013 and
biosimilar copies are already being developed by several generic
drugmakers, including Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
, the world's biggest generics group.
Loew told analysts at a meeting in London that one reason
for the delay could be that generic companies were having to add
more patients to clinical studies to satisfy European regulators
about the safety and efficacy of their products.
Rituxan, which was Roche's top-selling medicine last year
with sales of 6.01 billion Swiss francs ($6.29 billion), is used
to treat cancer of the lymphatic system, as well as rheumatoid
arthritis.
Several companies are racing to produce biosimilar copies of
injectable biotechnology drugs like Rituxan, which is also known
as MabThera, in a drive that threatens to undermine the sales of
original products made by Roche and other biotech firms.
The process, however, is far from straightforward, since
tiny differences in manufacturing mean biological drugs are
impossible to replicate exactly. As a result, clinical trials
are needed before approval, making biosimilar much more costly
to develop than copies of standard "white pill" medicines.
($1=0.9553 Swiss francs)
