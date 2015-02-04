* Late-stage study shows NHL patients lived longer on Gazyva
* News gives boost to firm's cancer treatment programme
* Shares up 2.7 pct at 1057 GMT
(Updates with shares, adds detail, analyst comment)
ZURICH, Feb 4 Swiss drugmaker Roche
said on Wednesday a late-stage study involving non-Hodgkin's
lymphoma patients showed they lived longer without the disease
worsening when treated with its Gazyva drug, giving a boost to
its line-up of cancer treatments.
Gazyva - marketed as Gazyvaro in the European Union and
Switzerland - is being positioned as an alternative follow-on
medicine to Roche's Rituxan, or MabThera, which generated 6.9
billion Swiss francs ($7.46 billion) in sales last year.
Roche is hoping to switch as many patients as possible to
the newer product before Rituxan faces competition from cheaper
copies when its patent protection expires.
The study showed that patients with relapsed slow-growing,
or indolent non-Hodgkin's lymphoma lived significantly longer
without their disease worsening when treated with Gazyva and
bendamustine followed by Gazyva alone, the company said in a
statement.
The news was welcomed by investors, with Roche shares rising
by 2.7 percent by 1057 GMT, outpacing the European healthcare
sector index which was up 0.7 percent.
"It suggests Gazyva works in a Rituxan refractory (relapsed)
population that offers sales potential in the $500 million to $1
billion range," analysts at Deutsche Bank, which has a "buy"
rating on the stock, wrote in a note.
Data from the study will be submitted to the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration, European Medicines Agency and other health
authorities for consideration for approval, the company said.
The performance of Gazyva against Rituxan in two ongoing
head-to-head late-stage trials will be another important
indicator, analysts said.
The trials involve patients with large B-cell lymphoma and
indolent non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
($1 = 0.9250 Swiss francs)
