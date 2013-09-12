Alliance Trust investors approve buying back activist investor Elliott's shares
LONDON, Feb 28 Shareholders in Alliance Trust voted on Tuesday to buy back shares in the firm that are currently held by U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott Management.
Sept 12 Roche Holding AG's drug Perjeta, currently approved to treat metastatic breast cancer, should also be approved to help shrink tumors prior to surgery, an advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday.
The panel voted 13 to 0, with one abstention, that the drug's benefits outweighed its risk in early breast cancer patients, even though the trial was small, with 107 patients taking Perjeta in combination with Roche's drug Herceptin and chemotherapy, and 107 taking Herceptin plus chemotherapy alone.
LONDON, Feb 28 Shareholders in Alliance Trust voted on Tuesday to buy back shares in the firm that are currently held by U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott Management.
NEW YORK, Feb 28 The margin on bearish bets on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries over bullish positions shrank to its narrowest level since before Donald Trump's surprise U.S. presidential win in November, J.P. Morgan said on Tuesday.
* Shares up as much as 22.5 pct, touch over 1-yr high (Adds analysts' comments, shares)