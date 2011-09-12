LONDON, Sept 12 Roche has applied for approval to market its experimental drug vismodegib in the United States for the treatment of skin cancer, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday.

The submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, for the treatment of people with advanced basal cell carcinoma for whom surgery is not appropriate, follows clinical trial results showing the drug can shrink tumours substantially. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)