By Ludwig Burger and Patricia Weiss
| FRANKFURT, April 1
FRANKFURT, April 1 Roche, the world's
largest cancer drugmaker, is ready to collaborate with rivals to
find new combination therapies for multi-pronged treatments, its
chief executive said.
Severin Schwan said the company was investing very heavily in
a new wave of cancer immunotherapy drugs, where finding
combination therapies to attack tumours on different fronts
would be "extremely important".
Roche is vying with rivals such as Bristol-Myers Squibb
, Merck & Co and AstraZeneca to develop
such immuno-oncology therapies that harness the power of the
body's immune system in the fight against cancer.
"We are open for possible forms of collaboration with
external parties," Schwan told reporters late on Wednesday.
He said alliances were important even though the company had
the capacity to develop drug combinations in house.
"Partnering is absolutely fundamental," he said.
Using a cocktail of two or more drugs instead of one can
increase the chances of eradicating all cancerous cells in a
patient's body, cutting the risk that any stray cells start
dividing again after initial treatment success.
Switzerland-based Roche struck a deal in January to acquire
a majority stake in molecular and genomic analysis business
Foundation Medicine, to help develop combination
therapies and identify cancer patients more accurately.
Roche's use of other drugs in combination therapies includes
cobimetinib, developed with U.S. biotech firm Exelixis Inc
, which is to be used with another Roche drug called
Zelboraf to treat a certain kind of skin cancer.
Schwan said the drag on Roche's business from the strength
of the Swiss franc against the euro was being overestimated.
"For one thing, we incur more than 80 percent of our
operating costs outside of Switzerland. That means there is
natural hedging," he said. "The second factor, which is being
completely overlooked, is the strong dollar."
The Swiss central bank in January removed a cap on the franc
sending the Swiss currency soaring. While the franc is still up
about 15 percent against the euro since then, the
Swiss currency is only up about 5 percent against the dollar,
having pared most gains.
"For a global company like Roche the dollar is much more
important. We generate much more revenue in the dollar area, in
the United States and in the emerging markets, which are more
strongly linked to the dollar than the euro," said Schwan.
(Editing by David Clarke)