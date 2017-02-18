VIENNA Feb 18 Swiss pharmaceuticals company
Roche said on Saturday that a combination of its
immunotherapy drug Tecentriq and its blockbuster cancer drug
Avastin had shown encouraging results in a Phase II trial in
treating a type of kidney cancer.
The study found that the combination had a "manageable
safety profile" when used for locally advanced or metastatic
renal cell carcinoma (mRCC). The tests showed promising
effectiveness compared with the standard treatment for mRCC,
sunitinib, which is sold by Pfizer under the brand name Sutent.
"These Phase II results support the scientific rationale for
potentially combining Tecentriq and Avastin in people with this
type of kidney cancer," Roche said in a statement.
Renal cell carcinoma is the most common type of kidney
cancer, the company said, adding that currently only about one
in 10 people live more than five years after being diagnosed
with the disease.
Roche said it was also evaluating the same combination
treatment, again compared with sunitinib, in a Phase III study
in people with previously untreated, locally advanced or
metastatic RCC.
