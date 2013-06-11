BRIEF-Txcell net loss widens to 13.6 million euros
* FY net loss of 13.6 million euros versus loss of 11.3 million euros year ago
ZURICH, June 11 Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG has received Swiss approval for Erivedge, the first medicine for people with advanced forms of basal cell carcinoma, the most common skin cancer.
Roche, the world's largest maker of cancer drugs, said about 10,300 people are diagnosed with carcinoma in Switzerland a year and there are more than two million new cases worldwide.
Erivedge was approved in the United States in January and recommended for approval by European regulators in April. Curis , Roche's partner, is entitled to certain payments on the drug. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson, editing by Alice Baghdjian)
WASHINGTON, March 9 U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Thursday urged fellow Republicans to back the party's healthcare bill, promising additional actions to address conservatives' concerns while allowing "tweaks" to the current measure.
* Amring pharmaceuticals inc - acquired six andas from luitpold pharmaceuticals inc and alphaforce l.l.p.