BASEL, March 4 Christoph Franz promised to keep
Roche on its current course after shareholders
overwhelmingly elected him as new chairman of the Swiss
drugmaker.
"One thing has become clear today. This company is on track
and therefore continuity (...) is the order of the day," Franz
said on Tuesday, after 99.82 percent of shareholders approved
his election as new chairman.
The 53-year-old outgoing Lufthansa boss is
inheriting a company at the top of its game. Roche boasts an
enviable list of high-margin new cancer drugs and bumper profit
margins.
Still, in the mid-term, Roche's margins and profits could
come under pressure, as more drugmakers crowd into the hot area
of cancer research and encroach on Roche's dominance.
This puts more pressure on Roche to move into a new
therapeutic area, having had a string of failures with medicines
to treat cardiovascular disease, diabetes and schizophrenia.
Outgoing chairman Franz Humer, who is stepping down after 16
years as CEO and chairman, thanked Roche's majority shareholder,
the Hoffmann-Oeri family, which owns 50.01 percent of the
company's share capital.
"It's a privilege for Roche to be able to rely on such an
engaged and faithful group of majority shareholders and
shareholders. Many of our competitors are envious of this,"
Humer said, wiping tears away from his eyes.
