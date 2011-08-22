* Scientific abstract encouraging for dalcetrapib
* Heart drug seen high-risk but could be blockbuster
* Roche stock up 2.1 percent
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Aug 22 An experimental drug from Roche
designed to raise "good" HDL cholesterol has produced
encouraging results in a small mid-stage clinical trial,
boosting shares in the Swiss drugmaker by more than 2 percent on
Monday.
Further details about the performance of dalcetrapib will be
released at a medical meeting in Paris next week, but analysts
said a scientific abstract posted by the European Society of
Cardiology at the weekend painted a positive picture.
While dalcetrapib continues to be viewed as a high-risk
project, its chances of success have improved following data
from the 130-patient Phase II imaging study showing it does not
increase plaque-related inflammation on artery walls.
Furthermore, patients on the new drug had less build-up of
potentially artery-clogging plaque in their blood vessel walls
than those on placebo, and the medicine was well tolerated.
It is still early days for dalcetrapib, and medical experts
remain wary following the high-profile failure of a similar drug
from Pfizer called torcetrapib. There is also a lack of
evidence -- so far at least -- that raising HDL with drugs
actually stops heart attacks and strokes.
But analysts believe the medicine could become a major
seller if it proves itself in final-stage Phase III tests.
Roche will have to wait for results from a much larger
clinical study at the end of 2012 to see whether its medicine
produces a real benefit in clinical outcomes. Still, the early
signs are encouraging, with only two cardiovascular events among
patients on dalcetrapib seen in the small Phase II trial,
compared with 13 among those on placebo.
Andrew Weiss, an analyst at Vontobel, currently gives
dalcetrapib a 30 percent chance of success but believes the
medicine could generate peak sales of 4 billion Swiss francs
($5.1 billion), if it works.
That would make it a major product for Roche and one that
would start to diversify its focus firmly beyond cancer
treatments, where it is the market leader.
However, dalcetrapib will not make its mark for a few years,
and industry analysts, on average, are forecasting only a modest
$203 million in annual sales by 2015, according to Thomson
Reuters Pharma.
Merck & Co also has a competitor in the HDL-raising
drug race, known as anacetrapib.
Roche stock was up 2.1 percent by 0805 GMT, outperforming a
1.5 percent gain in the European drugs sector .
($1 = 0.786 Swiss Francs)
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Will Waterman)