BRIEF-Starpharma complates Vivagel BV phase 3 trials
* Starpharma expects topline results of trials to be available in Q2 of 2017
Feb 9 Roche Holding Ag
* Roche says the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved lucentis (ranibizumab injection) for treatment of diabetic retinopathy in people with diabetic macular edema Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Newsroom)
BOSTON, March 29 Billionaire hedge fund manager William Ackman has apologized to clients for betting on Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, telling them he was "deeply and profoundly sorry" for losing so much of their money on the investment.