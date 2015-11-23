ZURICH Nov 23 Swiss drugmaker Roche
released on Monday what it called encouraging early data on
cancer drug atezolizumab in combination therapy for treating a
form of advanced melanoma.
A phase Ib study of atezolizumab (MPDL3280A), used in
combination with the BRAF inhibitor Zelboraf for previously
untreated BRAFV600 mutation-positive inoperable or metastatic
melanoma, showed adverse events were "manageable and generally
reversible", it said.
It showed the combination resulted in an objective response
rate of 76 percent of people, including three complete
responders.
Roche is banking on atezolizumab to bring in billions in
revenue by 2020 as a centre-piece of its strategy to counter the
threat of biosimilar versions of its older medicines with new
drugs to fight cancer.
"These early efficacy results encourage us to further
evaluate combination strategies of atezolizumab and targeted
therapies like Zelboraf in people living with advanced melanoma,
a disease which is still associated with a poor prognosis,"
Roche head of global product development Sandra Horning said.
Roche's immune-system boosting atezolizumab, which the
company hopes will win approval for bladder and lung cancer in
2016, is one of its most anticipated prospects, along with its
ocrelizumab medicine for multiple sclerosis and its ACE-910
investigational treatment for people with haemophilia.
They are expected to rake in combined annual sales of $5
billion by 2020, according to Thomson Reuters Cortellis.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter)