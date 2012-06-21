* Failure to properly vet 80,000 potential drug-safety cases
* No evidence at present of any harm to patients
(Adds comment on EMA discussing matter with FDA)
LONDON, June 21 The European Medicines Agency
said on Thursday it was investigating Swiss group Roche Holding
AG after a routine inspection found it had failed to
properly assess 80,000 cases of possible adverse drug reactions.
The issue relates to medicines from across the Roche product
range that were part of a financial reimbursement system in the
United States.
Roche is the world's largest maker of cancer medicines and
it also produces drugs for viral infections, central nervous
system disorders and inflammatory diseases.
"There is at present no evidence of a negative impact for
patients and while the investigations are being conducted there
is no need for patients or healthcare professionals to take any
action," the agency said in a statement.
The move was triggered by a routine check by British
regulators that found Roche had not properly evaluated around
80,000 reports linked to a company-sponsored patient support
programme dating back to 1997 to see if they should be reported
as suspected adverse reactions.
These included 15,161 deaths, which may have been due to
natural disease progression but may have been connected to the
drugs. More recent information from the company indicated fewer
reports, but this needed to be verified, the agency said.
Adverse drug reporting is designed to catch potential
problems with medicines by setting a requirement for
notification when a patient dies or suffers a medical setback -
even if this may be due to their underlying disease.
A Roche spokesman said the company aimed to provide a final
assessment of the number of potentially missed adverse events
to health authorities by January 2013.
"Roche acknowledges it did not fully comply with regulations
and appreciates the concerns that can be caused by this issue
for people using its products," the drugmaker said.
"Roche is committed to actively pursuing corrective and
preventative actions to address this matter expeditiously. The
non-reporting of these potentially missed adverse events was not
intentional."
The European Medicines Agency - the equivalent of the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration (FDA) - routinely carries out
so-called pharmacovigilance inspections to make sure drug
companies are reporting incidents properly.
The high-profile dressing-down for Roche, however, is
unusual and reflects a desire to check on whether there may be
any systemic problems, an agency spokesman said.
The London-based European watchdog has also discussed the
matter with the FDA, he added.
In addition to the reports under the U.S. Patient
Reimbursement Program, set up by Roche's Genentech unit, the
agency said it had identified other deficiencies at Roche. These
relate to reporting of around 23,000 possible adverse reaction
cases to national medicines agencies and around 600 incidents
involving patients in clinical trials.
