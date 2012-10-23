Airbus CEO says Pratt & Whitney needs to improve on A320neo engine
PARIS, Feb 22 Airbus said engine maker Pratt & Whitney still had to make an effort to improve on deliveries of engines for the A320neo jet, which were hit by delays last year.
LONDON Oct 23 Europe's drugs regulator has started an infringement procedure to investigate the Swiss group Roche Holding AG, following concerns it failed to properly report tens of thousands of cases of possible adverse drug reactions.
The European Medicines Agency said on Tuesday the action related to 19 Roche medicines.
"The agency will report the outcome of its investigation to the European Commission who may impose fines or periodic penalty payments ... if it finds that Roche has committed an infringement of its obligations," it said in a statement.
The issue of lax drug-safety reporting by Roche was first highlighted by the agency in June.
PARIS, Feb 22 Airbus said engine maker Pratt & Whitney still had to make an effort to improve on deliveries of engines for the A320neo jet, which were hit by delays last year.
MADRID, Feb 22 Spanish utility Iberdrola on Wednesday posted a 5.5 percent increase in full-year core profit (Ebitda) to 7.8 billion euros ($8.2 billion), below a target for a 6 percent increase, after it was hit by the lower value of the pound.
* FY record deposit growth; up 56% year-on-year to £7,951m ($9,780m)