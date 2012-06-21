BRIEF-Ansell say HY net profit rose 0.3 pct
* hy net profit $ 69.8 million versus $69.6 million a year ago
LONDON, June 21 The European Medicines Agency said on Thursday it was investigating deficiencies in medicine-safety reporting by Swiss drugmaker Roche, following a inspection by British regulators that highlighted shortcomings.
"There is at present no evidence of a negative impact for patients and while the investigations are being conducted there is no need for patients or healthcare professionals to take any action," the agency added in a statement. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Keith Weir)
* Company expects that it will have negative operating cash flows for time being Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 12 German generic drugmaker Stada said it has received two offers for the acquisition of the company, one of which is private equity group Cinven Partners LLP.