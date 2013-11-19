UPDATE 3-ChemChina says Syngenta deal filing accepted by Beijing
BEIJING, March 6 ChemChina said on Monday that Beijing had accepted its application for regulatory approval of its $43 billion takeover of Syngenta last month.
LONDON Nov 19 European regulators said on Tuesday they had found no new safety issues linked to Roche medicines after an investigation into the Swiss drugmaker, which was rapped last year for lax drug safety reporting.
The European Medicines Agency launched a probe into Roche after a routine inspection found it had failed to properly assess thousands of cases of possible adverse drug reactions.
BEIJING, March 6 ChemChina said on Monday that Beijing had accepted its application for regulatory approval of its $43 billion takeover of Syngenta last month.
March 6 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
* Radius Gold acquires bald peak property located on the Nevada/California border; sells Tlacolula property to Fortuna Silver Mines