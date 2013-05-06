May 6 The U.S. health regulator warned on Monday
that using a shorter name for Roche's new breast cancer
drug Kadcyla may lead to the treatment being confused with an
older therapy and cause potential harm to patients.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a warning on
its website saying that some third-party publications, health
information systems and websites were incorrectly using a
truncated version of Kadcyla's generic name.
Kadcyla, generically known as ado-trastuzumab emtansine, was
being referred to as "trastuzumab emtansine," which can lead to
the drug being confused with Roche's blockbuster breast cancer
drug Herceptin, generically known as trastuzumab.
The dosing and treatment schedules for Kadcyla and Herceptin
are quite different, so confusion between these products could
lead to dosing errors and potential harm to patients, the FDA
said on its website. ()
Health care professionals should use both the brand name
Kadcyla and the generic name while communicating medication
orders and in computerized order entry systems, the regulator
said.
No medication errors related to the confusion between
Kadcyla and Herceptin were reported to the FDA since Kadcyla's
approval on Feb. 22, the FDA said, adding that medication errors
had occurred during the clinical trials testing the drug's
safety and efficacy before the approval.