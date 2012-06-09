(Adds details, background)
By Anna Yukhananov
June 8 U.S. health regulators have approved a
new breast cancer drug from Roche Holding AG that the
company hopes will become the standard treatment for women with
an aggressive, incurable form of cancer.
Roche unit Genentech announced Friday that the Food and Drug
Administration approved the injectable drug Perjeta for women
with a type of breast cancer known as HER-2 positive, which
makes up about a quarter of all breast cancers and has no cure.
Analysts predict the medicine could be another blockbuster
cancer drug for the Swiss company.
The FDA accepted the application for the drug under priority
review, meaning the agency believes the drug may represent a
potentially significant advancement over existing treatments. In
clinical trials, the drug kept the cancer from worsening for 6
extra months, compared to the current standard of care.
Breast cancer, the most common cancer among women worldwide,
will afflict about 227,000 U.S. women in 2012, and kill about
39,500 of them, according to the American Cancer Society.
Genentech, which developed Perjeta, suffered a blow last
year when the FDA revoked approval for its blockbuster drug
Avastin as a treatment for breast cancer, saying the drug was
not effective enough to justify its risks.
At the time, FDA advisers and other experts said Genentech
should have done more trials to see exactly which subset of
breast cancer patients would most benefit from the treatment.
Roche said Perjeta, known generically as pertuzumab, would
only be available for women who are diagnosed with the
HER2-positive form of breast cancer.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters have on average forecast
annual pertuzumab sales of $608 million by 2016 - though some
say sales could eventually climb beyond $1 billion.
Roche shares closed at 153.8 francs on Friday.
FOLLOW-ON BLOCKBUSTERS
Like other biotech drug makers, Roche is seeking to extend
the longevity of its expensive brand-name medicines. Perjeta is
part of that strategy, as it is a follow-on version of
Herceptin, a breakthrough breast cancer drug that is the
company's third-largest seller.
Herceptin, also known as tratuzumab, had 2011 global sales
of $5.9 billion. The cost for a course of treatment is around
$32,000.
Both Herceptin, first approved in 1998, and pertuzumab are
antibodies designed to block the function of HER2, a protein
produced by a cancer-linked gene. Pertuzumab binds to a
different part of the same protein, which the company says makes
the drug combination extra effective.
In clinical trials, women who took Perjeta in addition to
Herceptin and chemotherapy had 18.5 months without their tumors
growing, compared to 12.4 months for those who just took the
older drugs.
Genentech is also testing Perjeta as a treatment for
early-stage and advanced HER2-positive breast cancer and
advanced HER2-positive stomach cancer.
Analysts at Jefferies believe the drug could reach peak
sales of $8.5 billion if the company gets these additional
approvals, according to a research note last week.
The company is also developing an "armed antibody" known as
TDM-1 as a treatment for HER2-positive breast cancer. TDM-1
combines Herceptin with a derivative of a powerful type of
chemotherapy.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov in Washington; Additional
reporting by Adithya Venkatesan in Bangalore; Editing by Gary
Hill)